The Canadian Hockey League has officially cancelled the 2021 Memorial Cup

Photo: Wayne Moore file photo 2004 Memorial Cup

For the second straight year, Major Junior Hockey will not have a champion after the Canadian Hockey League officially pulled the plug on the 2021 Memorial Cup.

While the Quebec Major Junior League has played much of its season, the WHL only began playing an abbreviated schedule last month with no plans for playoffs, while the Ontario Hockey League has not yet resumed play.

"There is no question that the 2020-2021 season has been difficult for all involved in CHL hockey," the organization said in a statement.

"We have focused on making decision that put the health and safety of our players, staff and the entire CHL family first, while balancing the need to provide our players with the best hockey development opportunity in the world.

"With the WHL and QMJHL in the midst of shortened seasons, and the OHL continuing return-to-play discussions with the Ontario government, unfortunately we have once again had to make the difficult decision to cancel the Memorial Cup."

Last year's national championship, scheduled for Kelowna, was cancelled at the height of the early spread of the coronavirus.

The CHL says a decision regarding the timing and location of the 2022 Memorial Cup will be made at a later date.

There are ongoing discussions about a future Memorial Cup in Kelowna, possibly in 2023, when the WHL is next scheduled to host the event.