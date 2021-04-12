Pair of Kamloops Blazers named to WHL's B.C. Hub Team of the Week

Photo: Western Hockey League

Two Kamloops Blazers have been named to the Western Hockey League’s B.C. Hub Team of the Week for the week ending April 11.

Forward Connor Zary and blue-liner Inaki Baragano are among the six honourees, announced Monday by the league.

Zary tallied one goal and six assists for seven points over the previous week, including a four-assist performance in a 4-3 win Sunday over the Victoria Royals.

Baragano, who scored the game-winner in the Sunday victory over Victoria, managed a goal and two assists for three points and a +3 rating.

Joining Zary and Baragano on the list are Prince George’s Jonny Hooker, Victoria’s Brayden Tracey and Vancouver Giants Alex Kannok Leipert and Trent Miner.