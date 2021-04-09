The WHL has has suspended team activities for Calgary and Medicine Hat

Photo: Calgary Hitmen

COVID-19 has forced a suspension of all team activities for two teams within the Central Division of the Western Hockey League.

The league announced Friday the Calgary Hitmen and Medicine Hat Tigers have both suspended team activities after a player within the Calgary cohort tested positive for the virus.

The Tigers, who played Calgary Monday has been deemed a close contact, prompting a suspension of activities as a result.

The league has postponed six games involving those teams through Monday.

"The WHL is working in consultation with Alberta Health regarding the matter concerning the Calgary Hitmen and Medicine Hat Tigers," the league said in a news release.

"At this time, there have been no positive test results for COVID-19 within the team cohort of the Medicine Hat Tigers. Pending determination of close contacts and further test results, the WHL will provide further information."

The league also announced the discovery of two other positive results, one involving a player with the Kelowna Rockets and the other involving a member of the Vancouver Giants.

The Rocket player was deemed to have been a close contact resulting from the previous seven cases of COVID-19 announced March 31.

All other members of the Rockets tested negative for the virus this week. The latest positive test result will not impact the target date for team activities.

All Rocket activities have been suspended for 14 days. That is expected to be lifted next week.

The Giants will not have their activities curtailed since the player who tested positive was already undergoing a mandatory quarantine prior to joining the team cohort and had not been in contact with any team members.