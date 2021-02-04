Kelowna Rocket defenceman Kaedan Korczak gets the call to the Vegas Golden Knights

Photo: Vegas Golden Knights

Kaedan Korczak is one step closer to making his NHL debut.

The Kelowna Rockets defenceman was called up by the NHL's Vegas Golden Knights and placed on their taxi squad.

Korczak, 19, has been skating with their AHL affiliate in Henderson, NV in preparation for the start of the AHL season Friday.

Normally, players of Korcak's age would not be permitted to play in the American Hockey League, but because the WHL is shuttered due to COVID-19 restrictions, an exception was made for this season.

He would have to be returned to the Rockets should the BC Division be granted permission to resume playing.

Each NHL team is allowed to carry between four and six players on a taxi squad. Those players are able to practice with the club, but are not part of the team's 23-man roster.

They can be added to the active roster up to 2 p.m. on game day.

If Korczak does get into an NHL game, he would be the second former Rocket to make their NHL debut this season.

Former captain Cal Foote made his debut last month with the Tampa Bay Lightning, scoring his first goal in his fourth game.