Kelowna Rockets to auction off special jerseys meant for special game last season

Photo: Kelowna Rockets

Fans never got to see the Kelowna Rockets skate in special 'powder blue' jerseys last season as a fundraiser for the Kidney Foundation.

However, you could own one through an auction the club has set up.

The WHL and the Rockets have partnered with RE/MAX of Western Canada for "WHL suits up to promote organ donation in support of local chapters of the Kidney Foundation."

The Rockets were scheduled to wear the special jersey emblazoned with the Hockey Night in Canada logo March 14 against Kamloops, but that game was cancelled due to the pandemic.

The auction, which also includes signed Ron MacLean and Don Cherry bobbleheads, runs through Dec. 3.