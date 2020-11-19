Goalie carries Rocket hopes in virtual Memorial Cup tournament

Photo: Kelowna Rockets Cole Schwebius

Kelowna Rockets goaltender Cole Schwebius will carry the hopes and dreams of his teammates on his shoulders when he represents the team in a virtual Memorial Cup tournament.

Schwebius will be one of 64 players, one from each of the 60 CHL teams plus guest personalities, scheduled to compete in the Memorial eCup presented by KIA.

Kyrell Sopotyk will represent the Kamloops Blazers in the event.

“We are thrilled to launch this property and it only makes sense to do so with an innovative partner in Kia Canada,” said CHL president Dan MacKenzie.

“The growth of gaming and eSports offers a new opportunity to stay better connected with our fans. It is also a fun way to give our players a chance to showcase their skills in a format that many of them enjoy in their spare time.”

The tournament begins on Nov. 18 in a single knockout format. The semi-finals and finals are best-of-three, with the champion crowned Dec. 17.

Players will compete in NHL 21 on the Sony PlayStation 4. All games will be streamed on Facebook Live and Twitch.

The tournament bracket and schedule, plus a list of guest participants and fan prizing information will be released prior to Nov. 28.