A pair of Kelowna Rockets will skate with AJHL teams for the next five weeks

Photo: Marissa Baecker Jarod Newell

Defencemen Jarod Newell and Jake Lee are the latest members of the Kelowna Rockets to find a place to play with the Western Hockey League on pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Newell, who suited up for eight games with the Rockets last season, will suit up for the Alberta Junior Hockey League's Camrose Kodiaks through December 20.

The 18-year-old was acquired from Tri-City at this year's trade deadline.

Lee, acquired from Seattle prior to the start of last season, will play for the Whitecourt Wolverines. In 60 games with the Rockets, Lee had five goals and 25 assists.

They are the fifth and sixth members of the Rockets on loan to Junior A teams.

The WHL has granted permission for players to seek a place to play with Junior A, Junior B and under-18 programs, as it awaits the restart of play.

The league expects to begin training camp following the Christmas holiday, with the start of the 2020-2021 season slated to begin Jan. 8.

The WHL is continuing to work with health authorities in all four Western provinces as well as Washington and Oregon states to obtain the necessary approvals to commence play.