Two Kelowna Rockets have been invited to Czech Republic world junior training camp roster

Photo: Marissa Baecker Pavel Novak

Two more members of the Kelowna Rockets could be off to the 2021 World Junior Hockey championships slated for Edmonton beginning Christmas Day.

Forward Pavel Novak and defenceman Michael Krutil have both been named to the Czech Republic's training camp roster.

Both were selected in the recently completed NHL draft, Novak by Minnesota and Krutil by the Chicago Blackhawks.

Krutil, selected by the Rockets in this year's import draft, has yet to suit up for Kelowna.

Novak, the team's top rookie and scoring champion last year, netted 58 points in 55 games.

He's been playing in the Czech league this season.

The world juniors will be played in a bubble similar to the Stanley Cup playoffs.

Late last month, defenceman Kaedan Korczak was named to Canada's selection camp in Red Deer.

Canada opens the tournament on Boxing Day against Germany while the Czechs face Sweden the same day.