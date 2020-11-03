Kelowna defenceman Sean Comrie loaned to AJHL club

Photo: Marissa Baecker

Kelowna Rockets defenceman Sean Comrie will be a chance to work himself into game shape prior to the anticipated start of training camp.

Comrie, healthy after requiring season-ending shoulder surgery in early March, has been loaned to the Alberta Junior Hockey League's Spruce Grove Saints.

The 20-year-old Edmonton native will return to the Rockets in time for the start of training camp after Christmas.

WHL players have been granted approval by the league to skate with Junior A, Junior B and under-18 programs through Dec. 20.

The league, which suspended operations in March in reaction to the COVID-19 pandemic, plans to begin its 202-2021 season Jan. 8.

In 35 games with the Rockets last season, Comrie amassed two goals and 14 assists.

He's the fifth Rocket granted permission to skate with a Junior A team.