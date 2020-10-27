Kelowna Rockets loan two players to Manitoba Junior League teams

Photo: Marissa Baecker Dallon Wilton

Two members of the Kelowna Rockets have been loaned to teams in the Manitoba Junior Hockey League.

The two, forwards Dallon Wilton (Neepawa Natives) and Jake Poole (Virden Oil Capitals), will play for those respective teams until Dec. 20.

With teams in the Western Hockey League shut down until Jan. 8, the league has given its blessing to allow the transfer of players to Junior A, Junior B and under-18 programs until training camps begin after Christmas.

The Rockets two goaltenders, Roman Basran and Cole Schwebius suited up for the BCHL West Kelowna Warriors on an emergency basis this past weekend.

The WHL announced earlier this month it plans to begin its 2020-2021 season Jan. 8.

The WHL continues to work with each of the Governments and Health Authorities in the Provinces and States in Western Canada and the U.S. Pacific Northwest, respectively, on obtaining the necessary approvals to commence play.

The CHL, which oversees the three major junior leagues in the country, suspended operations March 12 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The entire regular season and playoffs, including the Memorial Cup, were eventually cancelled.

BCHL teams have been playing exhibition games since late September.

They hope to be able to begin a new season in early December.

To date, only one player within the BCHL, a member of the Surrey Eagles, has tested positive for the coronavirus.