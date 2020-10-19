Matthew Wedman signs AHL contract

Photo: Marissa Baecker

Former Kelowna Rocket forward Matthew Wedman is ready to start his professional career..

Wedman signed a one-year contract with the American Hockey League's Charlotte Checkers Monday.

The announcement was made by Florida Panthers GM Bill Zito. The Checkers are the AHL affiliate of the Panthers.

Wedman, acquired from the Seattle Thunderbirds in December, was named the Rockets Most Valuable Player, despite only suiting up for 35 games.

During that span, he posted 17 goals and 19 assists.

Originally selected by Florida in the seventh round of the 2019 NHL draft, Wedman amassed 211 points, including 92 goals, in 310 career WHL games.

The AHL announced back in the summer its intention to start a new season Dec. 4.