Kelowna Rocket forward expected to hear his name called during this week's NHL draft

Photo: Marissa Baecker

Normally, Western Hockey League players are into the early throws of a brand new season in early October.

But, as we know all too well, this is not a normal year.

Instead of practicing line rushes and forechecking strategies, junior-age players hope to hear their name called over the next 48 hours during the NHL entry draft.

The draft was pushed to tomorrow and Wednesday with the NHL season pushed into the fall due to COVID-19.

Kelowna Rockets forward Pavel Novak expects to be one of those players lucky enough to get the call from an NHL team.

The Czech product is ranked 85th on NHL Central Scouting's final ranking of North American skaters.

Factoring in European players expected to go in the draft, Novak should be taken somewhere between the third and fifth rounds.

Named the team's rookie-of-the-year during the shortened WHO season, Novak put up 58 points, including 25 goals in his rookie campaign. He led the team in points, goals and game-winning goals and was tied for the club lead with eight power play goals.

Novak is expected to be the only Rocket to be selected during the two-day draft.

Last year, the Rockets led the CHL with four players selected, including Lassi Thomson, (19th Ottawa) and Nolan Foote (27th, Tampa) who went in the first round.