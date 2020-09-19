No matter who wins, a former rocket will hoist the Stanley Cup

Photo: Contributed

Regardless of whether it is the Dallas Stars or Tampa Bay Lightning that win the Stanley Cup, at least one former Kelowna Rocket will be hosting Lord Stanley's mug.

The Stars feature a pair of Kelowna Rockets alumni on their roster — forwards Jamie Benn and Blake Comeau, while the Lightning boast defenseman Luke Schenn.

Benn, the captain of the Stars, was a member of the Rockets 2009 WHL Championship team. The Victoria, BC product has been a force throughout the playoffs scoring clutch goals for the Stars in critical games, he leads all Dallas forwards with 18 points through 21 playoff games.

Comeau was a member of the Rockets 2003 and 2005 WHL Championship teams and captured the 2004 Memorial Cup team while wearing the Ogopogo. He has appeared in 21 games for the Stars during the 2020 playoffs, collecting six points.

Schenn has only appeared in 10 games during the 2020 playoffs for the Lightning, posting a pair of assists. He missed the first round, but has played in every game for the Lightning since the fourth game of the second round against the Boston Bruins.

Game one of the Stanley Cup Final starts Saturday at 4:30 p.m. Pacific Time.