Overage forward Michael Farren has been placed on waivers

While the start of the 2020-2021 Western Hockey League season remains in limbo, the business of hockey continues to go on.

The Kelowna Rockets made a move Monday to alleviate the glut of 20-year-old on the roster, waiving forward Michael Farren.

Any team within the league will be able to claim Farren during the waiver period.

If he goes unclaimed, Farren would become a free agent, able to sign with any team in any league in the country.

Farren was originally acquired by the Rockets from Saskatoon for a third-round 2020 bantam pick in 2018.

Over the course of 92 games, Farren registered eight goals, 19 assists and 64 penalty minutes.

