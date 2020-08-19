Nolan Foote immortalized on Rocket's 'Wall of Recognition'

Photo: Paige Bednorz

Nolan Foote will forever have a place next to his brother on the Kelowna Rockets "Wall of Recognition."

The image of the former Rocket forward with his world junior goal medal dangling from his neck, was recently added to the wall outside the clubs dressing room.

He joins brother Cal and 19 other former Rocket players on the mural.

Foote booked his spot on the wall after leading Canada to a gold medal at the 2020 World Junior Hockey Championship in the Czech Republic.

Initially, the wall featured players important to the history of the team, however, as the club became a powerhouse in the 2000s and started producing championships and world-class players, the club established strict criteria for eligibility.

These include:

Named the MVP of the Memorial Cup

Captain of a Memorial Cup winning team

Win a world junior gold medal

Win an Olympic gold medal

Foote was a second round bantam selection of the Rockets in 2015. In 195 games over four WHL seasons, he amassed 83 goals and 88 assists, along with 10 points in 21 career playoff games.

He was selected by Tampa in the first round of the 2019 NHL draft, but was dealt to New Jersey prior to the trade deadline in a multi-player deal that sent Blake Coleman to Tampa.