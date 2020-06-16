Kelowna Rocket defenceman on radar for 2021 world juniors

Photo: Marissa Baecker/Kelowna Rockets

Kelowna Rocket Kaeden Korczak will take the first step toward a possible spot on Canada's entry at the 2021 World Junior Hockey Championship.

The Kelowna defenceman was one of 41 players invited to take part in a virtual summer development camp at the end of July.

Korczak established career highs with 11 goals and 38 assists in 60 games this past season.

He was one of 10 defencemen invited to attend the camp, including five from the Western Hockey League.

“We are excited to begin preparations for the 2021 IIHF World Junior Championship with this group of 41 players and our full staff at our online camp, as we believe we have a good mix of veteran leadership and young talent that are eager to represent Canada during the holiday season,” said Scott Salmond, senior vice-president of national teams for Hockey Canada in Hockey Canada's release.

The camp will focus on player development through online education.

The 2021 world juniors will run Dec. 26 through Jan. 5 in Edmonton and Red Deer.