2019 first round draft pick Connor Levis signed by Blazers

Photo: Kamloops Blazers The Levis family.

Less than a month after signing their 2020 first round draft pick, the Blazers have announced they've signed another first round draft pick, this one from 2019.

Connor Levis, a forward with the St. George's School Hockey Academy in Vancouver, has signed a standard WHL contract with the Kamloops team. The 6'2", 190 lbs Levis scored 24 goals and had 62 points in 26 games during his 2018-19 season; his numbers dropped a bit playing Midget Prep this past season, with 12 goals and 26 points in 33 games.

The 15-year-old prospect had been committed to the University of Michigan, according to his Twitter account, but decided to go with the Blazers.

"I am honoured and thrilled to join the Kamloops Blazers,” says Levis in a press release. “I can’t wait to get to Kamloops, play my first game, and experience the great fans in the amazing Sandman Centre."

The Blazers have signed five players from the 2019 Bantam Draft; GM Matt Bardsley says the 2020-21 team is shaping up to be an exciting one.

“Connor has an impressive skill set, combined with an excellent skating ability and sense for the game," Bardsley says in the release. "We believe he has all the qualities necessary to be a pro and look forward to helping him maximize his development over the next four seasons.”