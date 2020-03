Photo: Contributed

Fears over the COVID-19 pandemic have prompted the Kelowna Rockets to cancel their annual awards ceremony.

The ceremony was scheduled for the Kelowna Community Theatre Sunday, March 22.

The Rockets, along with all other teams across the Canadian Hockey League suspended their season Thursday in response to the coronavirus.

If you have purchased tickets, please contact Anne-Marie Hamilton by calling 250-979-0853 or emailing [email protected] for a refund.