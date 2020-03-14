CHL still hopes to go ahead with Memorial Cup in Kelowna

Photo: Contributed

While the Canadian Hockey League temporarily ceases operations during to the COVID-19 pandemic, they still hope to be able to resume play in time to play the Memorial Cup in May.

In a statement, the CHL communications director Paul Krotz said Friday, "at this time, it remains our hope that the event will continue as scheduled.

"However, more information will be shared as details around the balance of the 2019-2020 season are determined as we work through these unprecedented circumstances."

Krotz was not able to say whether dates for the Memorial Cup, scheduled to run from May 21 to 31, could be changed and, if not, whether a drop-dead date for the resumption of play had been determined.

He says the CHL is in regular communication with the Memorial Cup host committee, saying they fully support the decision to suspend play until further notice.

"Together, in partnership with the host organizing committee, the CHL will continue to monitor information and developments provided by local, provincial and federal health agencies.

"The health and safety of all committee members, the players, fans, volunteers, and the community, is of vital importance."