WHL join other sports leagues in eliminating contact over COVID-19

The Western Hockey League is asking teams to avoid unnecessary contact with teammates, opponents, officials and fans as fears over the spread of the coronavirus intensifies.

In a statement Tuesday morning, the league says it is asking clubs to take several steps to minimize contact, including:

Elimination of handshakes between teammates, opponents, officials

No sharing of water bottles or towels on benches or penalty box areas

Avoid direct contact with fans, including high-fives, handshakes, and autographing of items.

Dressing rooms are also off-limits to members of the media during the crisis.

The league says it is monitoring developments concerning the virus, adding the safety of players, officials, staff, fans and the general public remains of the utmost importance.

"Medical and training staffs of all 22 WHL member clubs have been provided with information from their regional health authorities advising on the transmission of COVID-19 and common symptoms associated with the virus," the statement says.

"In the event players or personnel begin exhibiting symptoms consistent with COVID-19, they are to contact club medical staff immediately."

"The WHL is advising players and club personnel to maintain good hygiene practices, including regular and thorough washing of hands with soap and water, or cleansing with alcohol-based hand sanitizers."