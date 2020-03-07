Kelowna Rockets hold off late surge to beat Lethbridge 5-4

Photo: Wayne Moore

Seems the Kelowna Rockets learned a little something from a third period implosion nearly a month ago against Calgary.

That afternoon, the Rockets blew a 5-1 third period lead, and lost 6-5 in regulation time.

The Rockets found themselves in the same situation Saturday when the Lethbridge Hurricanes scored three times in a span of 2:23 in the third to close to within a goal.

Unlike a month ago, the Rockets didn't completely collapse, hanging on for the one-goal victory.

"Obviously we didn't want that to happen against Calgary, and we took a lesson from that," said 16-year-old rookie Trevor Wong.

"On the bench we were talking and saying we have to lock this down. Obviously we learned from Calgary and got a win tonight."

With the playoffs on the horizon, and the Memorial Cup in the not too distant future, Wong says the Rockets need to learn how to lock down these victories.

The Rockets made the most of their chances in building a 5-1 lead after 40 minutes.

After Lethbridge opened the scoring, it was the Rockets who came in waves, scoring three unanswered goals to close out the first.

Wong tied it on a strange goal. He drove to the net and got his stick on Matthew Wedman's centering pass. The puck flipped high in the air and appeared to deflect off Wong's head and past starter Carl Tetachuk.

Wedman made it 2-1 two minutes later on a power play before Wong and Pavel Novak teamed up for the goal of the night.

Wong blocked a hard point shot with his ankle, then dove seconds lat4er to knock a loose puck to Novak, who streaked down the right wing on a two-on-one with Kyle Topping.

He used Topping as a decoy, cut through the slot and sent a backhand past Tetachuk.

The Rockets managed just four shots as the Hurricanes hand much of the play in the second, but made the most of those.

Topping snapped a wrist shot past Tetachuk from the top of the circle on another Kelowna power play before Wedman notched his second on a shot from the slot.

The Hurricanes sent some nervous chills through the Rockets bench and the crowd when world junior star Dylan Cozens, a first round draft pick of Buffalo, took over.

Cozens set up one, then scored two himself to bring Lethbridge to within a goal.

They were put on the power play a short time later when the Rockets bench was hit for too many men, but the Rockets kept their cool, killed off the penalty and ran out the clock.

Head coach Kris Mallette says the players are starting to believes in themselves and each other.

"It's a five-man unit out there. It's nobody's fault, and that's the best thing about them," he said.

"We were a little panicked, but there were some big blocked shots, a big save here and there. I'm just happy for those guys."

In calling it a character win, Mallette believes every win since he took over is a character win.

He said the team is taking something positive out of every game, win or lose.

"If we dwell on the negative, it's just going to put us back to where we were.

"Right now, we've go a pretty good thing going."

With back-to-back wins this weekend, the Rockets have been able to move to within six points of both Vancouver and Victoria with six key division games remaining in the regular season.

They'll host Victoria Wednesday before back-to-back games with the Blazers, Friday in Kamloops, and Saturday back at Prospera Place.