Rockets power by Rebels

Photo: Marissa Baecker

Special teams were the difference Saturday night in the Kelowna Rockets 5-2 win over the visiting Red Deer Rebels.

The Rockets scored three times with the man advantage while holding the Rebels at bay on their five opportunities. A stark contrast from the night before when the Rockets allowed three power play goals.

Liam Kindree led the way for the Rockets, assisting on the game's opening goal, and scoring the second. It's the second straight multi-point game for Kindree.

The rookie from North Vancouver was named the game's first star.

Kole Lind, James Hilsendager and Braydyn Chizen also had a goal and an assist. Dillon Dube scored the other goal for the Rockets.

Leif Mattson had a pair of assists.

Dube and Kindree got the Rockets rolling with the man advantage in the opening 20 minutes. Jared Dmytriw got one of those back for the Rebels before the end of the second.

The Rockets pulled away with three unanswered goals in the second.

Hilsendager and Chizen scored 26 seconds apart before Lind closed out the scoring for the Rockets.

Carson Sass rounded out the scoring in the third.

James Porter picked up his second win in as many nights, turning away 29 shots to improve his record to 7-2-2-0.

The win was the second straight on a four game home stand.

They'll host Edmonton Tuesday and Lethbridge Friday.

Prior to the game, the Rockets announced goaltender Brodan Salmond will be out of the lineup for four to six weeks with an MCL knee injury.

The team didn't say whether the injury was related to a visit to doctors in Calgary last month.

Ethan Hunt was brought up from the Junior B Kelowna Chiefs to back up Porter.