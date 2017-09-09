Rockets edge past Blazers

Photo: Marissa Baecker

It was a night for the goaltenders at Prospera Place as the Kelowna Rockets and Kamloops Blazers did battle in WHL pre season play Friday.

The Rockets duo of Cody Porter and James Porter were just a little better than Max Palaga at the other end.

Porter and Porter (not related), turned aside ass 32 shots they faced as the Rockets edged the Blazers 1-0.

Cody Porter played the first half of the game, stopping all 21 shots he faced before James Porter came on in relief, making 11 stops.

The game was scoreless through 40 minutes, and appeared to be heading to overtime until Sean Strange took a checking from behind penalty with 1:24 left in regulation time.

James Hilsendager capitalized with a blast from the point that found its way past Palaga with just 31 seconds left.

Leif Mattson and Colum McGauley drew assists on the lone goal of the contest.

The Rockets finished 1-4 on the power play, while the Blazers were held scoreless on their four chances.

Both teams went with younger lineups as numerous veterans on both sides have left for NHL training camps.

The Rockets and Blazers meet again Saturday in Kamloops.

It will mark the final pre season game for the Rockets, who opted not to play during the final weekend of the pre season with 10 players gone to pro camps.