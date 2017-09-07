Rockets off to NHL camps

Photo: Marissa Baecker

The roster of the Kelowna Rockets has been reduced by nearly a dozen as veterans leave the team for National Hockey League camps.

Ten players are on their way to pro training camps. Some will return at some point over the next few weeks, while others will find spots on a pro roster.

Those leaving this week include defencemen Braydyn Chizen (Minnesota), Cal Foote (Tampa Bay), Lucas Johansen (Washington) and Devante Stephens (Buffalo), and forwards Dillon Dube (Calgary), Kole Lind (Vancouver), Nick Merkley (Arizona), Tomas Soustal (tryout - Dallas), Calvin Thurkauf (Columbus) and Carsen Twarynski (Philadelphia).

Merkley, Thurkauf, Stephens and Johansen are all 20 and have signed pro contracts. All four are expected to find a spot with the big club or, most likely, the American Hockey League affiliate.

Soustal is not under contract, but could find his way on a pro roster if he shows enough in training camp.

Twarynski is also 20 and could stay in the professional ranks.

The other four, Dube, Lind, Chizen and Foote would have to crack the NHL roster or be returned to the Rockets.

"This is what they're here for. First and foremost we want to shape these guys into good young men, but when these players come into the Western Hockey League the dream for most of them is to try to make it to the NHL," said assistant coach Kris Mallette.

"So when they're able to get their foot in the door and be drafted or get a free agent tryout, it's good to be able to play a small part in getting them to where they need to be."

The remainder of the Rockets roster will suit up for two final pre season games this weekend against the Kamloops Blazers. The teams will meet Friday at Prospera Place and Saturday in Kamloops.

With so many players off to pro camps, GM Bruce Hamilton cut the pre season schedule short.

The Rockets will not play the final weekend of the pre season but will, instead, prepare for the start of the regular season on Sept. 22.