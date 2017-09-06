Rockets take down Blazers

Photo: Marissa Baecker

The Kelowna Rockets evened their pre season record at 1-1 with a 6-4 win over the visiting Kamloops Blazers Tuesday night at Prospera Place.

Six different Rockets hit the scoresheet in the victory, led by rookie 17-year-oldd Ted Brennan who picked up a goal and an assist.

Liam Kindree, Leif Mattson, Gordie Ballhorn, James Hilsendager with what proved to be the game winner and Dallon Wilton also scored for the Rockets.

The game was scoreless through the first 20 minutes before the teams opened things up in the second.

Tied 1-1, the Rockets got goals from Mattson shorthanded, Ballhorn and Brennan to take a 4-1 lead after 40 minutes.

The Blazers cut the deficit to one by the midway mark of the third before Hilsendager with a laser from the point on a power play and Wilton restored the three-goal lead.

Brodan Salmond started for the Rockets, allowing one goal on 18 shots over the first half of the game.

Rookie James Porter went the rest of the way, allowing the final three goals on 22 shots.

Porter is battling for the backup job behind Salmond.

The Rockets will close out their brief pre season schedule this weekend against the same Blazers squad.

The teams again face off Friday at Prospera Place before heading north for a return engagement in Kamloops Saturday.

The Rockets will then take two weeks to prepare for the regular season opener Friday, Sept. 22 against the Blazers.