Rockets lose opener

Photo: Marissa Baecker The Kelowna Rockets have lost their season opener.

The Kelowna Rockets lost their preseason opener to the Victoria Royals 5-4 in overtime on Saturday night.

The Rockets opened the scoring just seven and a half minutes into the first period as Cayde Augustine ripped home a one-timer on the power play, on a pass from Konrad Belcourt and with Kyle Topping collecting the second assist.

In the second period, Leif Mattson extended the Rockets lead at 10:38 with Cayde Augustine and Kyle Topping collecting assists.

The Royals responded as Jared Dmytriw scored from Jared Legien and Matthew Smith.

Kelowna pulled the trigger right back as Kyle Topping finished off a nice passing play from Leif Mattson and Colum McGauley.

It was 3-1 for the Rockets as the third period began but, at 5:08, the Royals' Spencer Gerth potted one from Scott Walford.

Kelowna answered back seconds later as Joshua McNeil notched one from Liam Kindree.

Victoria kept the see-saw battle going as Jared Legien scored on the power play from Scott Walford and Dante Hannoun.

Igor Martynov was awarded a penalty shot for Victoria and he capitalized on the opportunity to bring the game to a 4-4 tie.

After the Royals killed off a slashing minor in overtime, Eric Florchuk slid one past the Rockets netminder to end the evening with the Royals taking the game 5-4.

The Rockets are back in action on Tuesday night when they host the Kamloops Blazers at Prospera Place.