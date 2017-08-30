Longtime scout passes

Photo: Kelowna Rockets Graham Tuer

The Kelowna Rockets are mourning the loss of one of their own.

Longtime scout Graham Tuer passed away at the age of 87.

Tuer scouted for the Rockets from the beginning of the 1998-199 season until the end of the 2014-2015 season.

Prior to joining the Rockets, Tuer was a well-known member of the Saskatchewan hockey fraternity.

He served as GM of the Regina Pat Canadians and won the Air Canada Cup in 1988, then went on to be the assistant GM and scout for the Regina Pats before joining his son Al with the Moose Jaw Warriors as a special assistant to the GM for two years.

Tuer then joined the Kelowna Rockets scouting staff as well as the NHL’s Central Scouting Service.

"We were very saddened by the news of the passing of Graham," said Rockets president and GM Bruce Hamilton.

"He was a great friend of the Rockets organization, wonderful person, and a very valued scout. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Tuer family."

Tuer was inducted into the Saskatchewan Sports Hall of Fame in August as a builder. He is also a member of the Regina Sports Hall of Fame, and received the WHL Distinguished Service Award in 2010.

He was predeceased by his wife Verna and is survived by his four children Donna, Kathy, Al and Greg as well as eight grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.