Foote in the door in Tampa

Photo: Wayne Moore Kelowna defenceman Cal Foote was a first round selection of the Tampa Bay Lightning in the NHL draft.

Cal Foote is the latest Kelowna Rockets defenceman drafted in the first round of the NHL draft.

Foote joins Luke Schenn (5th overall in 2008), Tyler Myers (12th overall in 2008) and Scott Hannan (23rd overall in 1997) as defencemen selected in the first round of the NHL draft.

Duncan Keith, Shea Weber and Damon Severson were all taken in round two.

Foote was the 14th player taken in the 2017 draft Friday night in Chicago. He was taken by the Tampa Bay Lightning.

In his second season with the Rockets, Foote put up six goals and 51 assists in 71 games.

His 51 assists ranked sixth among defencemen in the Western Hockey League, while his 25 power play helpers were fourth in the league among defencemen.

Forward Kole Lind was a possible late first round selection, however, his name was not called during the first round Friday night.

He is expected to go somewhere in the second round Saturday morning.