Rockets pre-season sked

Photo: Wayne Moore The Kelowna Rockets will battle Kamloops in three of their four pre-season games.

We haven't even hit summer yet, and the Kelowna Rockets are thinking of fall.

The Rockets announced their 2017-2018 pre-season schedule this week.

It includes just four games, three of which are at Prospera Place.

Kelowna will entertain Victoria Sept. 2 and Kamloops Sept. 5 and 8. The Rockets travel to Kamloops for their final pre-season game Sept. 9.

The pre-season schedule ends Sept. 16, with the regular season slated to open the following week.

The regular season schedule will be announced later this month.