Rockets audition for NHL

Photo: Marissa Baecker Cal Foote and Kole Lind spent last week at the NHL draft combine in Buffalo.

Two members of the Kelowna Rockets have returned from Buffalo after spending several days auditioning for the NHL.

Defenceman Cal Foote and forward Kole Lind were among 104 players who took part in the NHL combine.

The event included 14 strength and fitness tests and face-to-face interviews with NHL clubs in advance of this month's NHL entry draft.

"Overall, I thought it was a really fun week. They treated us unbelievably there," said Lind.

"It was busy, for sure, with meetings all week and the fitness testing on the weekend. It was really good though."

"It was an awesome week," said Foote. "The first interview process was a little nerve-wracking, but as the week went on, it was very fun."

Foote was ranked 12th among North American skaters in the final rankings released by NHL Central Scouting. Lind was rated 23rd.

Foote finished in the top 25 in five of the 14 fitness tests. Lind ranked in the top 25 in four of the tests.

The NHL draft will be held June 23 and 24 in Chicago. Both Foote and Lind are expected to attend.