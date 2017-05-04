Draft: Rockets look forward

Photo: Contributed Ethan Bowen

The Kelowna Rockets found help up front during Thursday's Western Hockey League bantam draft.

The Rockets selected forwards with their first three picks.

After trading their first round pick to the Prince Albert Raiders as part of the Reid Gardiner deal, the Rockets had to wait until late in the second round before making their first pick.

They used the 39th overall pick to grab Ethan Bowan out of the Yale Hockey Academy.

The 5-11, 157-pounder out of Chilliwack, scored 33 goals and 29 assists in just 29 games this past season.

Rockets president and general manager Bruce Hamilton, says Bowan fell into their lap.

"We're thrilled that we got to draft this player. We had him ranked much higher than where we picked him," said Hamilton.

"We're excited to introduce him to our coaching staff and to our players. He could be a strong player for our organization for years to come."

The Rockets continued to restock up front with their next two selections, taking forwards Ethan Ernst from Note Dame in the third round (61st overall), and Cole Carrier from the Sherwood Park Flyers with their first of two selections in the fourth round (71st).

That selection was acquired from the Saskatoon Blades.

Ernst had 19 goals and 33 points in 33 games this past season, while Carrier chipped in the 21 goals and 34 points in 35 games.

The rest of the Rockets draft class includes: