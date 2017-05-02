Rockets get pro look

Photo: Wayne Moore

A couple of Kelowna Rockets won't be hanging up their skates just yet.

Forward Dillon Dube and defenceman Lucas Johansen are heading to the American Hockey League on amateur tryout contracts.

Dube, 18, has been added to the roster of the AHL's Stockton Heat, while the 19-year-old Johansen is off to Hershey.

The Heat are the AHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, who selected Dube in the second round of last year's entry draft.

Dube will be reunited with former Rocket head coach Ryan Huska, in his third season behind the Heat bench. Huska coached Dube briefly during training camp and the pre-season of the 2013-2014 season.

Dube, 15 at the time, was sent back to midget following the pre-season.

The Heat are in the midst of the Calder Cup playoffs. They are deadlocked at two-games apiece with the San Jose Barracuda in the best-of-five Pacific Division semi-final.

The fifth and deciding game is tonight in San Jose.

Dube will have a chance to renew acquaintances, albeit briefly, with former teammate Rourke Chartier, a member of the Barracuda.

Dube notched seven goals and 14 assists during the playoff run with the Rockets.

Johansen, meantime, joins the Hershey Bears, the AHL affiliate of the Washington Capitals, a team which drafted him in the first round a year ago.

He'll join a team which will begin its second round playoff series against the Providence Bruins on the weekend. He'll also be reunited with former teammate Madison Bowey, in his second full season with the Bears.