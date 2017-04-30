Rockets season ends

Photo: Marissa Baecker

The Seattle Thunderbirds placed a defensive blanket over the Kelowna Rockets Sunday.

It was enough to stifle the vaunted Rockets offence and send the T Birds to a second straight Western Hockey League final.

Three unanswered goals in the second period was all Seattle needed in a 3-1 victory and a 4-2 series win.

"It's obviously disappointing. We didn't play well enough to win the game," said Rockets rookie head coach Jason Smith.

"They play hard, they compete, they block shots. They make it hard for you to get to the net. In stretches we did things well, but we didn't do it quite well enough to win. Obviously the results in the series show that."

The Rockets got the start they wanted when Nolan Foote scored his second of the playoffs on the power play. His shot from the left faceoff circle beat Carl Stankowski to the far side.

It was the only shot the Rockets managed on three first period power plays. A period in which they managed just four shots, while holding Seattle to a single.

Kelowna had a great chance to stretch the lead when Keegan Kolesar was assessed a major penalty for a check -from-behind and a game misconduct. The power play, which extended into the second period, managed no shots and very little time within the Seattle end.

It also spelled the end of the night for defenceman Devante Stephens, whose head was slammed into the glass on Kolesar's check. He left the ice with the help of teammates and laying on the ice for several minutes.

The injury, and loss of momentum, turned the game in Seattle's favour for good.

"The biggest thing was, we didn't win many battles. We talk all year about creating momentum, not necessarily scoring on the power play, but getting momentum and positive energy.

We really struggled to execute the break-out, and execute in zoning with passing, moving the puck around and dealing with their pressure. When you don't generate any momentum on the power play, it's tough to score goals."

Shortly after the major expired, Austin Strand floated a wrist shot from the right point which appeared to hit something and drop over the shoulder of a screened Michael Herringer.

Alexander True gave the Thunderbirds their first lead of the night five minutes later when he banged home a loose puck at the tail end of a five-on-three advantage. The goal came after Herringer had made three or four spectacular saves to keep the game knotted at 1-1.

The Rockets appeared to get the equalizer on a power play later in the period. Calvin Thurkauf found a loose puck during a wild scramble in front of Stankowski.

He drew the puck out of the pile, but his shot bounced off referee Steve Papp and deflected in. The goal was waived off because, according the rule book, a goal cannot be scored if the puck deflects directly off an official and into the net.

Just 45 seconds later, Mathew Barzal buried the insurance goal.

The Rockets managed just nine shots over the first 40 minutes, and were held to just one over the first eight minutes of the third before they were finally able to put some pressure on Stankowski.

The rookie netminder robbed Reid Gardiner on a deflection from in close and turned away Tomas Soustal with about five minutes left. Kelowna got more pressure on a late power play, but, despite pulling Herringer for an extra attacker, were unable to get a puck past Stankowski.

Sunday's game marked the end of the junior careers of captain Rodney Southam, forward Reid Gardiner and goaltender Michael Herringer.

Nick Merkley, Soustal, Thurkauf, Stephens and Lucas Johansen may also have played their final games of junior hockey.

Seattle will meet the Regina Pats in the Western Hockey League final.

The Pats closed out the Eastern final Sunday, also in six games.

That series will begin Friday in Regina.