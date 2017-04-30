Must-win for Rockets

Photo: Marissa Baecker

It's do or die for the Kelowna Rockets tonight.

The Seattle Thunderbirds could put an end to the Rockets' playoff run when they face off at Prospera Place. Seattle has a 3-2 lead in their best-of-seven Western Conference Championship series.

Kelowna is coming off a 5-3 loss in Seattle Friday night.

"The focus is on winning one game at home in our building," says head coach Jason Smith. "We need to trust that the work we've put in all year has prepared us for this situation.

"We have to be better on the forecheck. No pause, no hesitation," Smith said. "We also need to be harder around their net and focus more on discipline."

Discipline, indeed. Friday night's penalty-filled game saw Seattle on the power play eight times, leading to three goals. Seattle penalties put the Rockets on the power play 10 times.

Puck drop is at 5:05 p.m. at Prospera Place.

Should the Rockets win, the series shifts back to Seattle for the deciding game seven on Tuesday.