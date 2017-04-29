Do or die for Rockets

Photo: Brian Liesse

The Kelowna Rockets were pushed to the brink of elimination Friday night as the Seattle Thunderbirds won Game 5 of their playoff series 5-3.

The win puts the T-birds up 3-2, meaning the Rockets must win to stay alive in the Western Conference Championship.

Seattle opened with a flurry at ShoWare Center in Kent, scoring first, at 3:15 of the first period.

Scott Eansor scored a short-handed goal for his fifth of the post-season. Sami Moilanen made it 2-0 for the Thunderbirds at the midway point of the first period.

The Rockets responded at 12:07 on the power play as Calvin Thurkauf tipped home a Reid Gardiner shot pass to make it 2-1 after 20 minutes.

Nick Merkley tied the game for the Rockets 9:23 into the middle frame, on the power play.

Then, at 17:34, Seattle's Alexander True scored on the power play before Ryan Gropp scored a power play goal of his own a minute and 20 seconds later.

That gave Seattle a 4-2 lead going into the final period.

True extended the Thunderbirds' lead and sealed the win 6:57 into the third.

Kelowna responded to make it 5-3 when Dillon Dube scored with 35 seconds to play.

Michael Herringer stopped 19 of 24 shots as the Rockets outshot the Thunderbirds 40-24.

The Rockets have a chance to keep their playoff run going Sunday at Prospera Place. Puck drop is at 5:05 p.m.