Rockets bounce back

Photo: Wayne Moore

Early on, it looked as if Tuesday's devastating last second loss to the Seattle Thunderbirds would linger into Wednesday's key fourth game of the best-of-seven Western Conference final.

But, down 1-0, defenceman James Hilsendager engaged T Birds forward Keegan Kolesar as Seattle was about to go down a man. The skirmish brought the crowd to life and seemed to do the same for the Rockets bench.

They scored on the ensuing power play and dominated the rest of the way, beating the T Birds 4-1 to even the series at two games apiece.

"Jimmy has made great hits, and whether it's a scrum, or a shot block, or a big hit, he's been really positive for our group," said Rockets head coach Jason Smith.

"That's what you need from guys with experience in the league. When you need a momentum change in the game, guys step up.

Seattle jumped on the Rockets early, and appeared to open the scoring just two minutes in, but a goal initially called a good goal on the ice was waived off when it was deemed Nolan Volcan kicked the puck in while in the crease.

The T Birds did open the scoring moments later when Ryan Gropp walked off the left point and wired a wrist shot past the outstretched glove of Michael Herringer.

Nolan Foote equalize during the previously mentioned power play, a one-timer from the right faceoff circle that squeezed between Carl Stankowski's pad and the post.

Just 28 seconds later, Kole Lind took a stretch pass from Tomas Soustal, outraced the defence and beat Stankowski low to the glove side.

The Rockets didn't look back.

While the had a difficult time burying chances Tuesday, they had no such difficulty Wednesday, scoring when they needed to to keep the T Birds at bay.

"I think we did a better job of getting to the net. I think we still have another level we can get to by putting pucks to the net and getting bodies there," said Smith.

"We did a better job tonight, but we can still step it up a notch.

Nick Merkley made it 3-1 in the second. Calvin Thurkauf broke free down the left wing and managed a sharp angle shot that Stankowski knocked away.

But, the rebound popped out in front of the net where Merkley, barreling through the slot tapped it home to put Kelowna up two. It turned out to be the game winner.

Moments after that, Foote was denied his second when he wired a shot from the left faceoff circle with half a net to shoot at. But, Stankowski somehow managed to dive back and get his stick on the shot, labelled for the top corner.

Tomas Soustal rounded out the Kelowna scoring four minutes into the third. Scott Eansor got that back midway through the period, but were unable to get any closer.

Hilsendager didn't finish Wednesday's game due to injury. Smith would only say he got hurt sometime in the opening period.

His status is unknown for game five in Seattle.

Regardless of the outcome Friday, a sixth game will be played at Prospera Place Sunday at 5 p.m. Tickets for that game go on sale Thursday morning at 9:30.

Prior to the game, Rockets defenceman Devante Stephens inked a three-year entry level contract with the Buffalo Sabres.

Stephens was drafted by the Sabres in the fifth round, 122nd overall in the 2015 NHL draft.