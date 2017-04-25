Late goal sinks Rockets

Photo: Wayne Moore

It's becoming an all too common theme in this WHL Western Conference final series.

The Kelowna Rockets and Seattle Thunderbirds appear headed to overtime, only to have the T-Birds score in the dying seconds to pull out a victory.

Friday the winner was scored with 11.2 seconds left. Tuesday, Keegan Kolesar pulled the trigger with exactly 20 ticks left, giving Seattle a 2-1 win and a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven series.

"It is frustrating. We created opportunities around the net tonight and didn't capitalize," said Rockets head coach Jason Smith.

"We have to be better at the end of those periods, and at the end of the game. It's a little bit deflating, obviously, but we have to be bouncing back and ready to go tomorrow."

On the game winner, Mathew Barzal beat Calvin Thurkauf on the faceoff, drawing the puck back to Turner Ottenbreit at the left point. His shot hit a skate and deflected to Kolesar who spun around and beat Michael Herringer to the far glove side.

It was just Seattle's 14th shot of the game.

"It's always frustrating to lose in the last minute. It happened down in Seattle already and now here," said Thurkauf.

"I think we can learn from these."

Thurkauf scored the lone Rockets goal when he batted the puck past Carl Stankowski from the edge of the crease near the end of a five-on-three power play.

Nick Merkley's initial shot missed the net, hit the glass and bounced over the net to Thurkauf.

Video replay officials took about four minutes to determine his stick was just below the level of the crossbar.

Thurkauf said there were some anxious moments on the bench during the review. He admitted it was close.

The goal came during the Rockets seventh straight power play opportunity. It was also their best chance of the seven.

"We got outworked, got off playing with structure and playing as units of five," said Smith of his team's power play Tuesday.

"We didn't compete hard enough to score goals. Their penalty killers outworked out power play guys."

And Stankowski, who just turned 17 six weeks ago, was brilliant.

Despite having the better of the play and the chances throughout the game, the Rockets managed just the one goal.

"He played a heck of a game, no doubt about it. But, it's still a team win," said Seattle head coach Steve Konowalchuk.

"Our guys had to buckle down when they needed to and find that gear when the could have hung their heads. They found a way. Good job by our goalie, but good job by a lot of our guys in that locker room."

His best save came off Thurkauf in the second period. The Swiss native raced down the left wing, drove his defenceman wide, cut to the net, but Stankowski was able to get a toe on the shot just as it was about to cross the line.

Kolesar scored the other Seattle goal just past the midway point of the second period.

Off a faceoff in the Seattle end, Ryan Gropp was able to chip a puck past a Rocket defecnceman at the blueline, creating a two-on-one. He fed a perfect pass to Kolesar, who deflected it past Herringer with half a net to shoot at.

Kolesar also hit a couple of post during the middle frame.

Game four in the series goes Wednesday night at Prospera Place.

Game five is set for Seattle Friday night, with a sixth game, if needed, back in Kelowna Sunday at 5 p.m.

Notes: Another fan bus is scheduled to leave Kelowna for Seattle Friday morning. Cost is $160. For information, contact Chantelle LaBrie at [email protected]