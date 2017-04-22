Rockets even series

Photo: Brian Liesse

Reid Gardiner scored the game winner and Calvin Thurkauf assisted on all four goals as the Kelowna Rockets evened their best-of-seven Western Conference final with the Seattle Thunderbirds.

Gardiner beat Carl Stankowski upstairs from in close after stealing the puck off Keegan Kolesar, giving the Rockets a 4-3 overtime victory, and a split of the first two games in Seattle.

The win snapped the T-Birds nine-game playoff winning streak, and was their first in six games over Seattle in the post season, dating back to last year's Western Conference final.

On the winner, Gardiner tapped the puck away from Kolesar in the left faceoff circle, then took a pass back from Thurkauf, cut towards the front of the net and beat a surprised Stankowski high blocker side.

The Rockets had control of the game through 40 minutes, twice holding two-goal leads, but squandered that before the middle of the third. They had a great chance to get the winner late in regulation time when Sami Moilanen took a double minor after clipping Devante Stephens with a high stick.

However, a goaltender interference call on Nick Merkley squandered two of those minutes, and the T-Birds smartly killed the rest.

In fact, undisciplined penalties almost cost the Rockets a second straight game in Seattle. as the T-Birds scored on two of their five opportunities.

Merkley and Gardiner with a shorthanded goal with less than a second left on the clock gave the Rockets a 2-0 lead after 20 minutes.

Ethan Bear got one back on a Seattle power play before Kole Lind restored the two goal lead in a Kelowna power play with less than a minute left in the second.

Goals from Kolesar on the power play and Donovan Neuls tied it, forcing overtime.

With the series tied at a game apiece, the two teams now venture north for games three and four at Prospera Place Tuesday and Wednesday.

The Eastern Conference final is also tied at a game apiece after Regina edged Lethbridge 3-2, also in overtime.