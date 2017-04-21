Last goal sinks Rockets

Goals in the dying seconds of the final two period were too much for the Kelowna Rockets to overcome.

The Seattle Thunderbirds scored with 3.2 seconds left in the second, and the game winner with 11.2 ticks left on the clock in a thrilling 5-4 victory in the opening game of the Western Conference final at the Showare Centre in Seattle.

The Rockets battled back from a 4-2 third period deficit with power play goals from Tomas Soustal and Calvin Thurkauf, but a delay of game penalty with two minutes to go in regulation time gave the T-Birds one last chance to get the winner before time expired.

With just 11.2 seconds left in regulation, Ethan Bear fired a one-timer from the left circle high, blocker side past Michael Herringer for what proved to be the game winner.

The goal came moments after rookie Carl Stankowski stopped Devonte Stephens chance while shorthanded.

The game was tie 1-1 after the opening period. Ryan Gropp opened the scoring 10 minutes in for the T-Birds, before Kole Lind deflected home a power play with seven ticks remaining in the first.

Reid Gardiner snapped the tie with his playoff leading 13th 1:09 into the second.

Alexander True got that one back in the dying second of the second.

Two goals, three minutes apart early in the third put the T-Birds up two, before the Rockets battled back, only to fall in the dying seconds.

Gardiner had two assists to go with his goal. Sami Moilanen had a goal and two helpers for the Thunderbirds.

The Rockets were 3-6 with the man advantage, while the Thunderbirds were 1-2.

Seattle has now won nine straight in the post season after sweeping their opening two series.

The teams meet up again Saturday in Seattle before the series shifts to Kelowna for games three and four next Tuesday and Wednesday.