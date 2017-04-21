Merkley set for challenge

Nick Merkley knows all about the highs, and lows, of a Western Conference championship series.

And, he knows the frustration.

In his fourth full season in the Western Hockey League, the 19-year-old Kelowna Rockets forward is heading to his fourth straight conference final.

Over the previous three, he's suffered defeat, tasted victory and, last season, lived through the frustration of missing it entirely with a torn anterior cruciate ligament.

"Obviously, it was hard to watch that series," Merkley said about last year's conference final against the Seattle Thunderbirds.

"I think we had a couple of close games last year, and we're looking to do more this year. I'm excited to be a part of it, and hopefully, I can contribute."

The Rockets are again facing the T-Birds, the same team that swept them a season ago.

As for contributing, Merkley and his linemates did that in spades during a five-game series win over Portland.

Merkley had three goals and six assist in the series in which he, and linemates Reid Gardiner and Calvin Thurkauf, scored 15 of the teams 24 goals.

"It's nice to start clicking. I think we were playing the right way for a while, so it's nice to finally get those pucks in the net.

"It's fun to be a part of. Hopefully we can continue that into this series."

The Rockets and T-Birds met four times during the regular season. Kelowna won the first three by a combined 17-5, before Seattle came back and won the final game 5-3 in Seattle.

And, while the Winterhawks and Kamloops Blazers before them, provided the Rockets with different challenges, the T-Birds will provide a unique challenge.

Seattle has yet to lose in the post season, sweeping Tri-City and Everett to get to this point, And, they've done it with rookie Carl Stankowski between the pipes.

Just turning 17, Stankowski has come in, in place of the injured Rylan Toth.

They have a large, mobile defence that averages better than 6'2" and nearly 200 pounds.

"I think we're going to have to keep playing the right way," says Merkley about the challenge of the Winterhawks defence.

"Be good defensively, then the offence will come. I think moving pucks quick down low and trying to use the speed we have down low. Getting pucks to the net and getting those greasy ones."

The series opens in Seattle with games one and two Friday and Saturday.

The teams return to Kelowna for games three and four Tuesday and Wednesday at Prospera Place.