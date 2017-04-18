Rocket fans travel well

Photo: Rockets/Andrew Deans

Kelowna Rocket fans hoping to cheer on their team in the upcoming Western Conference final have an easy way to get to the opening two games in Seattle.

A fan bus is being organized for the first two games of the best-of-seven series this Friday and Saturday.

The bus is scheduled to leave at 6 a.m. Friday morning with a two-hour stop at the Tulalip outlet mall.

Cost is $270, which includes tickets to both games and two nights accommodation.

The deadline to book is Wednesday at 8 a.m.

Contact Chantelle LaBrie at 250-808-9897 or email [email protected]

The third and fourth games of the series will be played next Tuesday and Wednesday at Prospera Place.