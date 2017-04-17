Rocket gets top weekly title

Photo: Wayne Moore

Kelowna Rockets forward Reid Gardiner has been named the WHL Player of The Week for last week's performances in Portland for the Western Conference semi-finals.

Gardiner took 12 points, with six goals and six assists in three games last week, helping to boost the Rockets into the Western Conference Championship series for the fourth year in a row after a five-game series.

Gardiner kicked his week off with assists on both of Kelowna's goals in their 4-2 loss on Tuesday to the Winterhawks.

He followed that up the next day with two power-play goals, including the game-winner, and adding on two assists in their 7-2 win in Portland, earning first-star recognition on Wednesday.

Friday, however, was when Gardiner really shone, taking four of the Rockets' six goals and getting assists on the other two, as the Rockets took game five against the Winterhawks with a 6-2 win in Kelowna.

Of Gardiner's four goals were three on the man advantage, the game-winning goal and an insurance score.

Gardiner tagged on with the Rockets in a trade with the Prince Albert Raiders prior to the WHL trade deadline, and leads the league playoffs in scoring, with 22 points over 11 games. Those points come from 12 goals and 10 assists.

The 21-year-old from Humboldt, Saskatchewan finished his regular season at 37 points, with 18 goals and 19 assists over 28 games.

Over 290 regular season games, Gardiner has tallied a total of 257 points, including 124 goals and 133 assists. On top of that, he's taken 31 points over 25 career playoff games in the WHL, including 17 goals and 14 assists.

The Raiders took on Gardiner with a first-round pick at the 2011 WHL bantam draft, chosen eighth overall.

The last Rockets player to take the top weekly title was Calvin Thurkauf for the week ending on Dec. 11. During that week, Thurkauf took 10 points, with eight goals and two assists.

The Rockets will head to Kent, Washington on Friday for the Western Conference Championship outset game against the Seattle Thunderbirds.