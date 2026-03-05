Creating a volunteer policy manual is important

Writing up the rules

Policy is boring.

Which is why a volunteer policy manual is one of those things many organizations mean to create “one day.” It sits on the to-do list, somewhere between updating the website and sorting out storage cupboards. Yet when something goes wrong, you’ll wish you had it.

The biggest reason to have a volunteer policy manual is consistency. Volunteers deserve a fair and predictable experience. Without written guidance, decisions are made on the fly. One volunteer might be reimbursed for expenses while another is told it’s not possible. I’ve seen it happen. One supervisor may allow flexible hours while another insists on rigid schedules. I’ve seen that happen, too.

These differences create tension and erode trust. A manual helps ensure everyone is treated equitably, no matter who supervises them.

It also protects the organization. Clear policies reduce risk. They outline expectations around safety, confidentiality, conduct and boundaries. That matters not only for legal reasons but also for reputation. Volunteers are ambassadors. When they know what’s expected and feel supported, they represent an organization well.

There’s another benefit too. A policy manual supports staff. Leaders of volunteers often carry a lot of responsibility with limited resources. Having clear guidelines to refer to makes difficult conversations easier. Instead of saying, “I think this is how we do it,” they can point to an agreed approach. That shift – from personal opinion to shared standard – reduces stress and builds confidence.

So what should go into a volunteer policy manual?

Start with a volunteer engagement policy. Explain the purpose of the volunteer program, how volunteers contribute to the mission and how the organization interacts with volunteers. That sets the tone and helps people understand why their role matters and what to expect. Next, have a recruitment policy. Outline how volunteers join. Include information on signing up, screening, interviews, and onboarding. That ensures transparency and reassures volunteers that there is a thoughtful process in place. It also helps prevent bias by giving staff a consistent path to follow when bringing new people on board. If you have a staff recruitment policy, you can use that as a template.

Include a code of conduct. Provide guidelines around safety and conduct and cover areas such as health and safety, safeguarding (if relevant), confidentiality and respectful behaviour. Most organizations have volunteers sign this one, even if they don’t require it for other policies.

It’s also helpful to include a Records Management policy. This one is more for staff but it’s good for volunteers to know. What volunteer data do you collect and why? Who has access to it? How long do you keep it? These are the key questions you need to answer in this policy.

Finally, include a termination policy. I have a lot of clients who push back about this one, but I feel it’s vital. If a volunteer is asked to leave the organization, there can often be hurt feelings and hostility. If there aren’t any set procedures for handling a volunteer termination (or if you don’t follow them), the organization is open to accusations of bias or favouritism. Scouts Canada ended up in court and was required to reinstate a terminated volunteer because it didn’t follow its termination policy.

Putting a volunteer policy manual together doesn’t have to be overwhelming. Begin by gathering what already exists. Many organizations have pieces of policy scattered across job descriptions, training slides or staff handbooks. Pull those fragments together. You may find you’re further along than you thought. Don’t worry about getting every detail perfect or you’ll never get anywhere. Start with what you know now. You can always refine it later. Policies should grow and evolve alongside the program.

Involving others in the process is key. Invite input from staff, volunteers and even board members. Each group sees different parts of the experience. Volunteers, in particular, can spot gaps that staff miss. Their insights often lead to more practical and grounded policies.

Once the content is gathered, keep the language simple. Policies should be easy to read and easy to use. Don’t fill them with legalese. If a volunteer can’t quickly understand a section, it won’t guide their behaviour when it’s needed. Basic language and specific examples make it much easier for volunteers to understand and follow.

After the manual is complete, think about how it will be shared. Introduce it during onboarding, revisit it during training and make it easy to find. You can create a short summary or quick-reference version to highlight the most important points.

It’s also worth building in a regular review. A yearly check-in can help ensure the manual stays relevant. Programs change. Communities shift. New risks emerge. An annual review keeps the document fresh and useful.

A volunteer policy manual may be boring, but it’s a foundational tool of your program. It brings clarity and confidence to the volunteers, and helps ensure fairness where there might be bias.

I have policy templates on the “resources” page of my website if you want a place to start.

