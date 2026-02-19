Rethinking volunteer recruitment

Smoothing out recruitment

Photo: Contributed Smooting the process to volunteer will help attract more volunteers, says Karen Knight.

We need to start rethinking volunteer recruitment.

I have a friend, Patty, who’s a marketing guru. She told me once that marketing was less about selling and more about making it easier to buy. The smoother the path, the more likely people are to say yes.

Surprise, surprise, the same principle applies to volunteer recruitment. Many organizations focus on promotion, persuasion and, let’s be honest, guilting to get people to sign up.

Those things work—sort of. More often, though, what really determines success is how easy it is to take the next step. People who want to volunteer will, if the organization makes it easy.

I once worked with an agency that came to me saying it had a recruitment issue. It couldn’t get enough volunteers. Its mission was compelling. Its marketing was strong. But when I tested its sign-up process (in “secret shopper” mode), it took four emails, two forms, a long wait for a reply and an in-person orientation that ran three hours. By the time I was through the process, weeks had passed. Most people won’t wait that long.

The organization didn’t have a recruitment issue. It had a friction issue.

Behavioural researchers describe this friction as “sludge” — unnecessary effort, delays, confusing steps or poor communication that make it harder for people to access opportunities. The effect shows up clearly in HR research. A study on candidate reactions during hiring processes found that timely communication and streamlined early steps increased people’s satisfaction, trust, commitment and willingness to recommend the organization. Delays and complicated processes reduced engagement — even when the role itself was appealing.

Volunteering isn’t paid employment but the psychology is similar. When people feel respected and informed, and when progress feels quick and clear, they stay engaged. When the path feels confusing or slow, motivation fades. Think of it like visiting a coffee shop. If the coffee is excellent but the queue is chaotic, the menu is confusing and the payment system is slow, many customers won’t return. It’s not because they dislike the coffee but because the experience feels like too much work.

Volunteer prospects think the same way, often without realizing it. Every extra form, unclear instruction, or long wait acts like another obstacle on the path. None of them seem dramatic on their own but together they can push people away.

Research on volunteer decision-making suggests people evaluate not only their motivation but also the effort required to get involved. When participation feels easy, aligned, and rewarding, they are more likely to follow through and continue long-term. That means rethinking volunteer recruitment, because success depends less on convincing people they should volunteer and more on removing the barriers that make volunteering feel difficult.

Here are a few practical ways to apply the “make it easy to buy” mindset to volunteer recruitment.

First, answer their inquiries. I still hear people say that they reached out to an organization and no one got back to them. Even a brief automated message saying, “We received your inquiry and someone will respond within three business days” reassures people that their time matters. Delays signal disorganization or indifference and who wants to be involved with that kind of organization?

Second, simplify the entry point. The initial expression of interest should feel quick, welcoming, and low-effort. Long application forms at the very beginning can feel intimidating. I know one organization whose initial application form was eight pages long. A short interest form followed by a conversation will work better.

Third, make next steps obvious. People should never wonder what happens after they sign up. A clear timeline, simple checklist or short welcome email helps maintain momentum.

Fourth, reduce unnecessary steps. Background checks, training and screening are sometimes essential but are they for every role? It’s worth reviewing whether anything can be shortened, combined or postponed until later.

Fifth, make onboarding feel encouraging rather than overwhelming. Instead of long information sessions packed with policies, consider breaking learning into smaller pieces and pairing new volunteers with someone who can guide them. I’m a huge fan of mentoring.

Finally, test the experience. Find someone willing to be a “secret shopper”, like I am for my clients. Having them walk through the sign-up process as if they were a new volunteer often reveals hidden frustrations that staff no longer notice.

Of course, none of this removes the need for good storytelling, strong mission messaging or meaningful roles. But it recognizes an interesting truth—motivation gets people interested but it’s ease that determines whether they actually begin.

People rarely drop out because they changed their minds about your mission. Usually they drop out because the path felt unclear, slow, or more complicated than they expected. When organizations start rethinking volunteer recruitment from, “how do we convince people to volunteer?” to “how do we make volunteering easier?”, improvement often happens naturally.

Just like in business, success often comes not from selling harder but from smoothing the path so that saying yes feels simple. Give it a try.

