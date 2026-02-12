Supporting court-ordered volunteers

Court-ordered volunteers

Photo: Pixabay Court-ordered volunteers may not be volunteers in the strictest sense of the word, yet meaningful, respectful and even transformative relationships can still be built.

Court-ordered volunteers can feel like an awkward fit in a volunteer program.

Staff worry about risk, reliability, or motivation. They may feel resentful, embarrassed or anxious. It is tempting to treat this group as a burden to manage rather than people to engage. After all, are they really volunteers if they are required to be there?

Court-ordered volunteers, though, are not a lost cause. They may not be volunteers in the strictest sense of the word, yet meaningful, respectful and even transformative relationships can still be built. A short-term placement can have a long-term impact— on the individual, on the organization and on the wider community.

A while ago, a dog shelter I know accepted a young man completing mandated service hours. He arrived late on the first day, avoided eye contact and made it clear he was only there because he had to be.

Instead of treating him as a problem to supervise, the coordinator assigned him a role helping with an injured spaniel. She explained why the work mattered and checked in regularly. It wasn't long before his attitude softened. He began showing up on time and then early. He started helping with other animals, and then guiding newer volunteers. He left when his hours were completed but months later he returned—not because he was told to but because he wanted to. That shift happened because someone chose empathy over judgement.

There are strong reasons to welcome court-ordered volunteers. Understand, this does not mean ignoring risk or pretending they are the same as other volunteers. It means recognizing their humanity, their potential and the opportunity to make a positive difference in a moment that could otherwise reinforce shame or resentment.

For many, this may be the first time they experience a supportive and respectful environment. A positive placement can build confidence, work skills, empathy and a sense of shared community. For organizations, these volunteers can bring lived experience, new perspectives and practical help. For the community, a well-run placement can reduce harm, support rehabilitation and contribute to safer, more connected neighbourhoods.

Here are some practical tips to help make their engagement smoother, more positive, and more impactful.

Requirements differ by jurisdiction

Some courts have strict rules about supervision, reporting, eligible tasks, or contact with vulnerable populations. Others are more flexible. Before anything else, leaders of volunteers should understand their local regulations and design placements that meet both legal requirements and organizational values.

Start the engagement with honesty and respect

Acknowledge that they did not choose this placement. Avoid pretending otherwise. A simple, respectful statement such as, “We know this wasn’t your choice, and we still want this to be a worthwhile experience,” can reduce tension and build trust. And respect their privacy! By only telling their history to those who must know, letting them choose who they wish to share it with, you prevent bias and “othering”, and thus increase the likelihood of a successful engagement.

Be clear about expectations and boundaries

As with all volunteers, explain hours, tasks, supervision, and reporting requirements upfront. Uncertainty can increase anxiety or resistance. Clear structure helps people feel safer and more in control.

Offer meaningful work

No one thrives when they feel they are being given “dirty work”, especially if they feel it’s because of their past. Assign real tasks that matter, and show them the difference they’re making. When people see the impact of their effort, motivation often follows — even if the placement was not voluntary.

Be encouraging

Regular check-ins, appreciation, and feedback go a long way. Treat mistakes as learning opportunities rather than proof of failure. Accountability matters, but so does guidance. Promptly acknowledge punctuality, improvement, teamwork, or initiative. Even small words of recognition can change how someone sees themselves and their potential.

Be flexible where appropriate

Many court-ordered volunteers are juggling legal obligations, employment challenges, or personal stress. While rules must be followed, reasonable flexibility can support success.

Focus on skills and growth

Highlight the transferable skills they are gaining — teamwork, communication, problem-solving. This reframes the placement into training, rather than punishment. And, if at all possible, be willing to serve as a job reference for them. Finding employment is up to five times harder for someone with a criminal record, and the likelihood of getting an interview is less than half that of someone without one. Yet studies show that a good job reduces reoffending by over 36%.

A short placement might seem insignificant and a bit of a nuisance. Yet for someone navigating legal consequences, it can be a turning point — a moment where they experience responsibility without humiliation, structure without hostility, and contribution without judgement.

Think of it like being a guide to someone standing at a crossroads. You may never see them again, but the tone, respect, and expectations set during that brief encounter can echo for years. Sometimes, the most meaningful impact comes not from those who eagerly sign up, but from those who never asked to be there—and leave changed anyway.

Handled with care, empathy, and clarity, court-ordered volunteers can move from being seen as an obligation to being recognized as an opportunity: to serve justice, strengthen community, and remind everyone involved that growth often begins in unexpected places.

This article is written by or on behalf of an outsourced columnist and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.