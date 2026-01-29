Empowering volunteers through delegation

Delegating volunteer work

One of the most important skills a leader of volunteers must master is the art of delegation. Empowering volunteers through delegation not only frees up time for you as the leader but also strengthens your team, giving them room to grow, innovate, and showcase their skills.

The traditional approach to delegation has a “top down” feel to it. The focus is on taking tasks off your plate and giving them to your team members, ie. volunteers. My approach is more about fostering an environment where everyone feels like it’s a collective effort. Instead of getting people to help you by handing them things to do, everyone pulls together as a team to add value to the organization.

Here are my seven best tips for delegating in a more collaborative way:

1. Accept that the volunteer may make mistakes.

It’s essential to recognize that, when you delegate, there might be hiccups during the initial stages. The volunteers you delegate to probably won’t get it perfect the first time. And that’s OK. Acceptance is crucial. Rather than being discouraged or thinking, “I should have done it myself,” view this as a learning opportunity.

On the upside, having someone bring a different perspective or method might yield even better results than you anticipated. It’s a fresh set of eyes and new energy. Celebrate this diversity of thought.

2. Don’t delegate busywork.

Before you pass on a task, ask yourself if it truly adds value to your mission. If something seems redundant or ineffective, it might not need delegation – it might not need to be done at all!

A perfect example from my past was a report that was meticulously created every month, requiring considerable time and effort – only to lie ignored in a executive’s inbox. If no one finds value in a task, why do it? Remember, the goal isn’t to offload the things you don’t want to be bothered with, but to ensure that tasks that have purpose and impact are dealt with in a timely way.

3. Show the person how their work is valuable.

I say this over and over. Draw a direct line between what you ask a volunteer to do and the impact it has on the mission. Empowerment is a vital part of delegation. Help volunteers see the bigger picture and understand the value of their contribution.

By letting them know the importance of their task and how it fits into the organizational goals, you not only make them feel valued but also ensure they’re more invested in the task’s success.

4. Follow up but don’t micromanage.

Once you’ve delegated, trust your volunteers to get the job done. Follow up to check progress, but don’t hover. An empowered volunteer is one that feels trusted and capable without constant surveillance.

Remember: No one appreciates being micromanaged. No one. Letting go of control is crucial for the growth of both the organization and the volunteer.

5. Don’t talk down to people when delegating.

Empowering volunteers through delegation is about trust. Avoid language that might come across as condescending or authoritative. Phrases like, “take this off my plate” can sound dismissive and make volunteers feel like they’re merely doing you a favour.

Instead, view delegation as a shared responsibility—a journey you embark on together for the good of the cause. The process should reflect mutual respect and trust, not a hierarchy of importance.

6. Don’t delegate things you should do yourself.

Not everything is meant to be delegated. Some tasks require your personal touch. For instance, if you delegate someone else to welcome new volunteers into the organization, it sends a message that you don’t see volunteers as all that important.

Nor should you delegate your dirty work. Even if you employ a housecleaner, you should clean your own toilet. Some things are just too personal to hand off. At least, that's my opinion. Then again, I only wish I employed a housecleaner.

7. Coach volunteers instead of micromanaging.

Your role as a leader is to mentor and coach. When you delegate, view it as an opportunity to boost the confidence of the volunteers in your organization. Emphasize that the best learning comes from doing. If they encounter challenges, remind them that these are opportunities for growth. Encourage them to take risks and be there to guide them when they falter.

Your job is to elevate your team, ensuring they excel in their roles and serve the mission to the best of everyone’s ability. In doing so, the impact your organization makes will be multiplied and that is the point of empowering your volunteers through delegation, or any other way.

Delegation isn’t just about lightening your load – it’s about empowering your team.

Delegation is a strategic move aimed at empowerment, growth, and the long-term health and sustainability of the organization.

As a leader of volunteers, effective delegation can be one of your most powerful tools. Use it wisely and watch your organization and the volunteers it engages flourish.

