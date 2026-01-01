Spreadsheets help coordinate volunteer management

Photo: Pixabay Using spreadsheets for volunteer management can offer flexibility many volunteer management software programs do not, says Karen Knight.

There is an assumption in our sector that using spreadsheets for volunteer management is inefficient and a bad practice.

Volunteer management software is seen as professional, modern and efficient, while spreadsheets are viewed as clunky, risky or temporary. That belief has pushed many leaders of volunteers into systems that are far more complex than they actually need. For many volunteer programs, though, a spreadsheet is the right tool. It’s free, flexible, easy to set up and doesn’t require any special training. Done right, a spreadsheet can be a surprisingly powerful way to manage volunteers. Done poorly, though, it can become a time-consuming tangle of errors, missed communications, and frustration.

So when is a spreadsheet better? A spreadsheet can be the right choice when a program is small and stable. If there are fewer than 50 active volunteers and if roles are consistent and schedules do not change constantly, VMS can actually add work rather than remove it.

Setting up workflows, adding branding, chasing after people to complete their profiles and that doesn’t include the training time, the technology isn’t failing, it simply doesn’t match the reality of certain programs.

Spreadsheets are also a better option when budgets are tight or when technical support is limited. Many systems promise ease of use, but only deliver that promise after significant setup and training. When leaders are already stretched, that learning curve can be overwhelming. The result is partial use, with the leaders trying to maintain both the system and their own side spreadsheets. Believe me, I’ve seen that a lot!

A well-built spreadsheet, used consistently, can be faster, clearer, and far less frustrating.

The key is building it well. The difference between a helpful spreadsheet and chaos is intention. A time-saving spreadsheet is not a blank grid with names dropped into it. It is thoughtfully designed around real decisions and real tasks.

Think of it like setting up a workshop (you knew I’m a woodworker, didn’t you?) Tools are placed where they are needed, not scattered across the room. There’s no point in having the drill bits next to the lathe and the turning tools by the bandsaw. Where did I put the spare bandsaw blades this time??

The first rule of using spreadsheets effectively is structure. A spreadsheet needs clear categories and consistent data entry. For example, keep separate columns for first and last names, contact information, availability, role and any special skills. If you want to track hours, use one column per event or role rather than cramming everything into a single cell.

When using spreadsheets for volunteer management, stick to a single, simple spreadsheet. Multiple sheets or tabs almost always lead to outdated information and confusion. Columns should reflect information that is actually used, not everything that could possibly be collected. Name, role, contact details, start date, training completed, availability, and current status usually cover most needs. If a column is never used to make a decision, it probably does not belong. You can also add a column with a link that takes you directly to a volunteer’s digital file where you can keep documents like signed codes of conduct or police check results.

There’s more to a well-built spreadsheet than just what data needs to be included though.

Learn and use the functionality of the spreadsheet software to make things easier. For example, wherever possible, avoid free-text fields. Instead, use drop-down lists for things like role type, training status or activity level. Consistency is key. It makes filtering faster and prevents small variations that cause big headaches later.

“Active”, “active”, and “ACTIVE” may look harmless, but they stop filters from working properly. Also, decide on a format for dates, phone numbers, and email addresses and stick to it. The more predictable your data, the easier it is to sort, filter, and extract useful information later.

Filters are where spreadsheets truly earn their keep. With a few clicks, it becomes possible to see who is trained for a specific role, who has not volunteered in six months, or who is available on certain days. You don’t need fancy reporting functionality, nor do you need to make long email searches or fingers-crossed guesses. The spreadsheet will tell you what you need to know.

Conditional formatting is another simple feature with outsized impact. Automatic colour-coding of expired training, inactive volunteers, or missing information allows issues to stand out immediately. Instead of reviewing every row line by line, the spreadsheet does the scanning. This is particularly helpful for leaders who juggle volunteer coordination alongside other duties.

Time-saving also comes from discipline.

A spreadsheet only works if it is kept current. That does not mean constant updating, but it does require a consistent rhythm. Ten or fifteen minutes at the end of each week is often enough. And the spreadsheet must be the single source of truth. If information also lives in post-it-notes, emails, and memory, the system breaks down quickly.

Using spreadsheets for volunteer management can also offer flexibility that many VMSs do not. Columns can be added, moved, removed, or renamed without contacting tech support or reconfiguring workflows. This is valuable in programs that change seasonally or need to respond to community needs. Leaders can adapt their tracking as the work evolves.

This does not mean spreadsheets are the answer forever.

As volunteer numbers grow or schedules become more complex, dedicated systems like Better Impact become more appropriate. Just don’t feel pressured to “graduate” to a VMS before the work requires it. Until then, a well-designed spreadsheet is a surprisingly robust tool.

Choosing a spreadsheet does not mean settling for less. It means choosing what works best for your particular program and size. Sometimes the simplest solutions work just fine! When designed carefully and used consistently, the humble spreadsheet can support good decisions, reduce stress, and protect a leader’s most limited resource: your time.

