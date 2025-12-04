International Volunteer Day reminds us every little job volunteers do helps.

Every contribution matters

Friday, Dec. 5, is International Volunteer Day, and it kicks off the U.N.’s International Year of Volunteers for Sustainable Development.

The theme this year is “Every Contribution Matters”. It seems obvious, but, rather surprisingly, not everyone in the sector gets it. Many organizations still pressure volunteers to take on larger, more complex or more committed roles. Few have set up a system for micro-volunteering, never mind creating coffee-break volunteer opportunities.

And yet, we all know small actions multiplied can have a massive impact.

I once worked with a charity that started running a monthly clean-up event along local rivers. Most of the volunteers only gave an hour or two. They didn’t join committees, they didn’t come back every month and many didn’t even stay long enough to share in the doughnuts at the end of the day.

But when we added up the total hours, the number of filled garbage bags and kilometres of riverbanks cleared, that short-term help created a cleaner river system than the community had seen in years.

It’s a good reminder that what looks like a tiny drop can become a whole tide when enough people join in.

Even so, many organizations still insist on long shifts and high commitment. I get it. Cleaning riverbanks is worlds away from, say, running a hospice. It’s easy for people to drop in and pick up a bit of trash. Not so easy when there are up to ten hours of mandatory training to visit a patient in their home, or full police and vulnerable sector checks required to tutor children.

But, really, do all the roles in your organization require that level of training or screening? Unlikely. When every task, though, is treated like a major commitment, people will back away rather than step forward. Today’s economic reality forces people to take on second jobs, or balance work and caregiving duties. People are busier now than ever, just to stay afloat. Many just don’t have the time or energy for major commitments.

So don’t pressure them. People don’t respond well to pressure. They respond even less to feeling guilty because they can only give a little. When an organization’s culture sends the message that the more you give the more you’re valued, people start disappearing. Every contribution matters and, let’s face it, a dozen people who each give an hour is better than one person who gives ten. And that’s not even considering what happens when that one person burns out!

The truth is that small contributions are often the most sustainable ones. People can fit them into real life. They feel good doing them. They come back when they can. Over time, those short moments of help add up to significant impact. I know a woman who started helping for 15 minutes during her lunch break to phone potential donors for a fundraising campaign. Within a year her efforts alone had raised over $47,000. She told me she never would have volunteered in the first place if the organisation had tried to coerce her into a regular shift.

Managing one-off or short-term volunteers does take more thought and planning.

But it’s worth it. It grows the pool of those who can take part. It respects the busy reality of modern life, and it welcomes people who only have energy in quick bursts rather than in long stretches.

A few things can make the process easier.

• Keep tasks simple and clear. Short-term volunteers work best when they know exactly what the job is and what success looks like. Keep tasks tight and specific. Instead of “help with outreach”, try “hand out flyers for 20 minutes at the door”. Instead of “support event set-up”, break it into steps like setting up tables, filling water jugs, or placing signage. Short, specific tasks give people confidence and reduce the need for long training.

• Provide a quick, friendly orientation. It doesn’t need to be in-depth. A five-minute welcome, a quick safety note, and a point of contact for questions is usually enough. A warm greeting makes people feel valued even if their time is short. A quick thank-you as they leave goes a long way too!

• Keep it flexible. Allow people to help for small windows of time, even ten or fifteen minutes. Many will stay longer once they start, but don’t expect or ask for it. Keep the commitment low, and let people choose what works for them. “Coffee-break volunteering” during lunch breaks or between errands works well when tasks are designed to be picked up and put down easily.

• Track, but keep it simple. It’s tempting to either record every detail or not track at all. Don’t waste your or their time recording everything; but do get the information you truly need. A name and an e-mail address and the time they served may be enough. Keep the long forms and screenings for roles that require them.

• Show their impact. People are more likely to return when they can see results. Share quick wins. “Your ten minutes helped sort enough donations to fill two shelves.” “Your help greeting guests freed up staff to support a family in crisis.” When volunteers know their small action mattered, they start to believe the organization when it says every contribution counts.

Every contribution matters. People who donate small amounts of time are often seen as more of a nuisance than a help. But when organisations design roles that welcome short bursts of help, they open the door to more hands, more diversity, and more energy. They also show respect for people’s time and circumstances. That respect builds trust, and trust builds community.

International Volunteer Day reminds us that every little bit helps. Not just big roles. Not just long commitments. And when organisations make space for small acts, they often find that those tiny moments have an outsized impact.

This article is written by or on behalf of an outsourced columnist and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.