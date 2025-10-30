Practical kindness: The forgotten appreciation language

More than simple thank-you

Photo: Priscila Du Preez/Unsplash Organizations can do more to show their appreciation for volunteers.

A few years ago I wrote an article about the four appreciation languages, informal thank-yous, tangible gratitude, public acknowledgement and appreciation events.

I’ve talked and written a lot about them but I’ve learned, over the last while, I missed one – and it is the most important one—meaningful appreciation through "practical kindness."

When I start working with a new client, I always begin with an audit of their volunteer engagement. Part of that process includes having interviews with some of their current volunteers.

One of the organizations I worked with recently has extraordinary volunteer retention, above and beyond what simply a powerful mission would create. In my conversations with the volunteers, the reason became obvious. When I asked how appreciated they felt, they all said “highly”. But when I asked how the organisation demonstrated that appreciation, the answers were insightful.

“When we had to work late, they brought in food so we wouldn’t have to cook when we got home.”

“When a courier lost the materials we needed for our event, a staff member drove over an hour to bring us replacements.”

“When I had an audacious idea, they jumped on board and provided me with everything I needed to make it successful. Three years later that program is still running.”

Those comments captured something many organizations—and I—overlooked.

Appreciation isn’t just about saying thank you, it’s about showing it through practical kindness. To truly value a volunteer’s efforts and time, leaders need to ensure they have the resources, systems and emotional support to do their work well.

It has always irritated me that volunteer appreciation is treated as a separate activity, an event at the end of the year or a social media post celebrating Volunteer Week. Those gestures are lovely and should be done. Almost everyone enjoys being thanked but appreciation isn’t a separate process. It should permeate the entire program.

If volunteers regularly experience frustration or burnout during their shifts, no number of gift cards or speeches will convince them to stay.

Think of it this way—saying thank you without providing proper support is like offering someone a medal for running a marathon but not giving them water along the way.

The most effective way to show appreciation is through practical kindness.

When my client provided meals during long shifts, it acknowledged that volunteers were making sacrifices, giving up their own time and comfort. It’s not about spoiling them, it’s about showing care. That kind of thoughtfulness can do wonders for morale, especially when paired with genuine thanks.

Practical kindness also means accessibility and flexibility. Providing transportation options, reasonable shift lengths, and clear communication channels are forms of appreciation, too. They demonstrate that the organisation respects the volunteers’ time and effort.

The principle applies to mental health support, too. Some volunteer roles are emotionally demanding—working with vulnerable clients, responding to emergencies or helping in healthcare settings. Volunteers in certain roles are often involved in distressing situations and can carry emotional weight away with them at the end of their shift. Offering a safe space to decompress, or having staff provide an empathetic ear, can make a tremendous difference. It tells volunteers, “We see the impact this has on you, and we’re here to help you process it.”

Equally important is ensuring volunteers have the tools and information they need to succeed.

Few things are more discouraging than being asked to do a task, but not being given the resources necessary to do it. Imagine trying to run an event with no schedule, no contact list, or insufficient supplies. Everyone wants to do their best but without proper resources even the most enthusiastic volunteer can end up feeling ineffective and unappreciated – no matter how often you say thanks.

This approach to appreciation requires a mindset shift.

Instead of thinking, “How can we thank volunteers?” it becomes, “How can we make it easier and more fulfilling for them to contribute?” My recent client does this beautifully. The volunteers feel cared for, not just thanked. And it shows in the fact that they stay involved in the organisation for years.

Appreciation, when it’s woven into the structure of a volunteer program, becomes part of the culture rather than an item on a to-do list. Volunteers feel valued not only when they’re praised, but every time they’re equipped, listened to, and supported.

So by all means, keep the thank-you notes, the small gifts, and the volunteer celebrations – they add warmth and joy to the volunteer experience. But if you truly want volunteers to stay, to grow, and to give their best, focus first on practical kindness – giving them what they need to succeed.

That’s where real appreciation lives, in the everyday acts of care and thoughtfulness that say, “You matter, and we’ve got your back.”

