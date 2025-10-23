Should that position be paid or volunteer?

Paid vs. volunteer positions

If someone looks like an employee and sounds like an employee, well, they probably are – whether you've been paying them or not.

It’s a common question. Should a particular position be a paid or a voluntary one?

Well, it’s complicated but you probably already knew that. However, understanding the difference between paid and volunteer roles is crucial for both moral and legal reasons.

Years ago, a friend of mine volunteered for a community theatre group. She managed costumes, handled budgets, ordered supplies and supervised others—all unpaid. Later, she found out a nearby theatre paid someone to do exactly the same work. It made her wonder if she’d really been a “volunteer” or just an unpaid employee. Her story isn’t unusual and it raises an important issue for leaders of volunteers—how do they tell the difference?

Let’s get the easy question out of the way first. The type of organization has a huge impact. Charities, community groups and not-for-profits rely heavily on volunteer energy, though even they must be cautious. Businesses or social enterprises almost never have legitimate volunteer roles unless they are part of separate charitable initiatives. But even in the not-for-profit sector there are differences. A large, national or multi-national charity with dozens, or even hundreds, of employees will be held to a different standard than a local, grassroots organization that has no employees at all. Think about what’s reasonable for the size of your organization.

Another good point to look at is the similarity of duties and responsibilities. If the role mirrors what paid staff in your organization—or in similar organizations—already do, it likely should be a paid position. In British Columbia, the Employment Standards Act (stripped of its legalese) defines an “employee” as a person an employer allows, directly or indirectly, to perform work normally performed by an employee and a person being trained by an employer for the employer’s business. So, if your volunteers are performing core operational duties, rather than community-support tasks, that’s a red flag.

Next, consider the history of the role. Has it always been voluntary, or was it once paid? If a paid job is suddenly reclassified as a volunteer opportunity, it can suggest an attempt to sidestep employment costs. That not only breaches trust, it likely breaches the law. When deciding between paid versus volunteer roles, volunteer roles should be created with the intention of increasing community impact, not the organization’s bottom line.

The level of responsibility and access to sensitive information also matters. Positions that handle confidential data, manage finances or carry high legal risk should generally be paid. Those roles come with accountability and expectations beyond what’s really fair to ask of a volunteer.

Volunteers offer their time freely and shouldn’t bear burdens that could affect their security or reputation. The exceptions to this are pro bono professionals, and board members. Those tasks are what board members do. That said, most boards carry insurance to cover their personal risk. If they don’t have that insurance, don’t volunteer on that board! I’m serious.

Then there’s the question of legalities. Every jurisdiction will be different. In Canada, labour laws vary by province. The B.C. Employment Standards Tribunal has recognized that volunteers are people “offering socially valuable work without any expectation of compensation.”

That phrase — “without expectation” — is key. If you demand a long-term commitment, set mandatory hours, assign obligatory tasks or make the role a requirement for something else (like future employment), it starts looking a lot like employment. If someone looks like an employee and sounds like an employee, well, they probably are – whether you’ve been paying them or not.

The more structure and supervision you impose, the less “voluntary” it becomes and the more people looking at it will expect to be paid for it.

Finally, think about whether the work is socially valuable. Volunteers tend to choose roles that contribute to the public good, supporting the arts, the environment, health or education. Volunteer roles are motivated by purpose rather than profit. If the work primarily benefits the organization rather than the community, it should almost always be paid. When in doubt, ask yourself: Would a reasonable person expect to be paid for this work? If the answer is yes, then the role should probably be a paid one.

Clear boundaries protect everyone. Volunteers deserve to know that their goodwill isn’t being taken advantage of, and organizations need to stay on the right side of employment law and moral responsibility.

Making thoughtful distinctions between paid and volunteer roles shows integrity and respect and that’s at the heart of effective volunteer engagement.

